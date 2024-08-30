Burnt pizza triggers operation and trial

A real boozy idea triggered the criminal trial on Friday in Salzburg provincial court. Three local boys aged 14 and 15 had to answer for burglary of a curious kind: at the end of May, they stole the key to the Oberndorf youth center unnoticed. Drunk, they used it to break into the JUZ premises in the middle of the night. The trio must have had some fun, helped themselves to drinks - and then one of the three got hungry. Without further ado, the three lads put a frozen pizza in the oven.