Rascal prank
Burnt pizza triggers operation and trial
Three teenagers broke into a youth center under the influence of alcohol, made themselves something to eat - and triggered a fire alarm. All three had to go to court for burglary.
A real boozy idea triggered the criminal trial on Friday in Salzburg provincial court. Three local boys aged 14 and 15 had to answer for burglary of a curious kind: at the end of May, they stole the key to the Oberndorf youth center unnoticed. Drunk, they used it to break into the JUZ premises in the middle of the night. The trio must have had some fun, helped themselves to drinks - and then one of the three got hungry. Without further ado, the three lads put a frozen pizza in the oven.
Confession and remorse
Then something happened that has probably happened to everyone before: the boys forgot about the pizza. The frozen food caught fire and the escaping smoke triggered the fire alarm. As a result, 20 people from the local volunteer fire department were deployed to the fire with three vehicles. There was no fire, but there was 900 euros worth of damage.
At the trial on Friday in the regional court, the boys showed remorse and made a confession: one 14-year-old is to do 80 hours of community service, after which the case will be dropped. A second youngster (15), who already had a criminal record, received a month's probation. And the third member of the group had already been sentenced in the course of other proceedings.
