"Two-faced"
Chancellor attacks Kickl for saying death penalty
Around a month before election day, emotions are already running high in the chancellor duel between the ÖVP and the FPÖ. Following his "inbreeding" comment at the festival, the issue is once again Herbert Kickl's statements - this time on the death penalty.
The latest dispute was triggered by the FPÖ leader's statement in an interview with provincial newspapers, in which he said that the death penalty could be reintroduced through a popular initiative - even though he, Kickl, is himself an opponent and this decision would probably not be capable of winning a majority.
"Be against it - but let the people decide ..."
Chancellor Karl Nehammer nevertheless sees this as proof that the radicalization on the right edge of the political spectrum is continuing. "It's a bit duplicitous to claim that you're against it, but you let the people vote on something that represents a step back into the Middle Ages."
The death penalty was abolished for good reason and in "European unison", the Chancellor emphasized. According to the Chancellor, deradicalization is also the order of the day in political language.
"Fear completely unfounded"
"Desperate accusations" are being made by the Freedom Party. "The feigned fear of the ÖVP and SPÖ of a reintroduction of the death penalty in Austria is completely unfounded," countered Christian Hafenecker, Secretary General of the Blue Party.
In the interviews, which were apparently only partially read or understood by the black-red parties, Kickl had stated unequivocally that he was a strict opponent of the death penalty. "No human being has the right to take the life of another", the FPÖ states.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.