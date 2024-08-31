Vorteilswelt
Expert tips

How to make the transition from vacation to school a success

Nachrichten
31.08.2024 11:00

As you make your bed, so you lie in it - this old rule also applies to the start of school: simple tricks and rituals at the weekend help to ensure that the return to class on Monday brings as little stress and tension as possible for parents and children

If you want to take the pressure off the start of school on Monday, you should start at the weekend, advise the experts from "Rat auf Draht" at the end of the vacations. For example, it is important to adjust the sleep rhythm to the alarm clock ringing on school days. If you get up earlier on Saturday and Sunday, you won't have any sleepy children on Monday.

Breakfast together works wonders
Sunday is a good time to start the school year anyway: preparing school things together and then a nice final vacation experience will give the start of school a positive boost. And getting up early on Monday pays off anyway: If the first day of school can begin in peace and perhaps with time for breakfast together, this calmness also radiates to the start of school.

Shopping lists, appointments, changing timetables: parents and children need to be patient until the school day runs smoothly. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Shopping lists, appointments, changing timetables: parents and children need to be patient until the school day runs smoothly.
Restraint is key
The first trip to school is also an important event, especially for children in their first year. If you know families whose children are in the same class, walking to school together often eases any fears. Parents should not burden their children with any additional duties - from posing for photos to obligatory kisses in front of school friends - especially on their very first day at school.

After all, patience is still needed in the first few weeks. Changing timetables, lists and appointments put a strain on children and parents alike. The best way for parents to know how their children are doing without asking probing questions is to show them that you are behind them, even if they are sitting in class without parental supervision.

Lukas Zimmer
