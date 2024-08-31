Kickl advertising
A “holy” poster dispute in the middle of the front garden
Kickl advertising was put up in the "front garden" of a left-wing politician. "Whoever believes it will be blessed - right? KPÖ," he commented on the posters.
The election campaign is bearing strange fruit: the FPÖ poster campaign with the slogan "Your will be done" was criticized by Abbot Pius Maurer of Lilienfeld Abbey, for example. But the texts "Your will be done" and "The heart says yes" are also causing discussion at regional level. In Krems an der Donau, a left-wing politician took the initiative.
Left-wing politician comments on FPÖ posters
"Laughing", says Wolfgang Mahrer, an FPÖ politician hung three posters next to the garage exit of the KLS municipal council in Egelsee right at the start of the election campaign. Removing or smearing them, as has often happened to the KLS with posters, was out of the question for Mahrer: "I was looking for a politically fair way of responding. My arguments were not intended to disguise the FPÖ posters, but to comment on them and make people think." Although Mahrer left the KPÖ in 1991, he remained a leftist at heart. On September 29, he is running "in the back seats for the KPÖ", he explains.
And so there are now two small signs in the grass verge in Egelsee next to "Your will be done" with the text: "Whoever believes it will be saved - right? KPÖ."
I want to make a clear political statement with my additional signs. I definitely can't identify with the FPÖ's content.
Wolfgang Mahrer, KLS und KPÖ-Kandidat
And Mahrer has garnished the blue advertising slogan "The heart says yes" with the sentence "Reason says NO". Whether this curious dispute will influence the outcome of the election remains questionable. What is certain is that Herbert Kickl and Co. are defending the advertising campaign as a whole. They say that interpreting the FPÖ's "deeply democratic commitment" as an abuse of something completely different is "inappropriate".
At the same time, it is pointed out that many FPÖ poster stands and other advertising materials are destroyed or smeared by unknown persons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.