A “holy” poster dispute in the middle of the front garden

Left-wing politician comments on FPÖ posters

"Laughing", says Wolfgang Mahrer, an FPÖ politician hung three posters next to the garage exit of the KLS municipal council in Egelsee right at the start of the election campaign. Removing or smearing them, as has often happened to the KLS with posters, was out of the question for Mahrer: "I was looking for a politically fair way of responding. My arguments were not intended to disguise the FPÖ posters, but to comment on them and make people think." Although Mahrer left the KPÖ in 1991, he remained a leftist at heart. On September 29, he is running "in the back seats for the KPÖ", he explains.