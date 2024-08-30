On September 4
Celebrating his 200th birthday: a big party for Anton
The birthday party in honor of the parade composer Anton Bruckner begins on Wednesday, September 4, at midnight in the Mariendom in Linz. Franz Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra in Ansfelden are the concert highlight of the evening.
The highlight of the KulturEXPO, the province's new format that has been paying homage to Anton Bruckner since the beginning of the year, unfolds with the 24-hour birthday party on September 4.
It has been "a success in terms of popularity and participation", says Governor Thomas Stelzer in his initial assessment. But now, next Wednesday, the 200th birthday of the great composer will be celebrated for a whole day.
Birth, awakening - and breakfast
The celebration of superlatives starts at midnight in the Mariendom in Linz with "Silent Echoes: Dachstein", which makes sounds from Notre-Dame in Paris and the Dachstein ice caves audible. Bruckner's birth will be celebrated with a musical performance in front of his birthplace in Ansfelden from 4 a.m., his "awakening" from 5 a.m. in the Old Cathedral with an improvised organ breakfast.
Scavenger hunt and guided tours
The program also includes a performance by Silke Grabinger, a festive concert with the Bruckner Orchestra, the scavenger hunt "Anton and the Detectives" and guided tours. In addition to St. Florian, Windhaag, Steyr, Kronstorf, Ansfelden and Linz are also on the program.
Free live broadcast in the Donaupark
The mega-event also brings the province and city of Linz closer together: Franz Welser-Möst will conduct Bruckner's "Fourth" at 7 pm, and the Cleveland Orchestra concert in Ansfelden will be broadcast live in the Donaupark in front of the Brucknerhaus. "A wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to Linz's cultural heritage and the importance of music in our lives," emphasizes Deputy Mayor Karin Hörzing.
Incidentally, the opening day of the Ars Electronica media festival also falls on September 4. The big birthday party will therefore culminate in an extraordinary concert in St. Mary's Cathedral: Quantum Revolution as a musical spectacle in the here and now.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.