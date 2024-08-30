Celebrating his 200th birthday: a big party for Anton

Birth, awakening - and breakfast

The celebration of superlatives starts at midnight in the Mariendom in Linz with "Silent Echoes: Dachstein", which makes sounds from Notre-Dame in Paris and the Dachstein ice caves audible. Bruckner's birth will be celebrated with a musical performance in front of his birthplace in Ansfelden from 4 a.m., his "awakening" from 5 a.m. in the Old Cathedral with an improvised organ breakfast.