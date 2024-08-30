150 meters! Witness had to watch the fatal fall

Identity of accident victim clarified

The Tyrolean police also reported on Friday that the identity of an alpinist who crashed in the Karwendel mountains at the beginning of August has been clarified. An initially unknown alpinist fell 110 meters over a rock face to his death in the area of the Lamsenspitze on 7 August. Following a DNA examination, it has now been established that it was a 54-year-old man from Germany.