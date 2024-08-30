OpenAI and Anthropic
AI pioneers collaborate with US government
The leading developers of generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications, OpenAI and Anthropic, have agreed to collaborate with the US government for safety testing.
Elizabeth Kelly, who heads the AI Safety Division at the government's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), spoke on Thursday of an "important milestone on the path to responsible use of AI".
Authority reviews new models
In future, new AI models will first be made available to the US authority, which will then provide feedback before and after publication. To date, the USA has refrained from imposing strict rules on AI developers and relies primarily on voluntary self-regulation. The cooperation now announced with the US authority falls under this. The aim is to support the implementation of companies' voluntary commitments, explained the NIST.
The collaboration utilized the "extensive expertise" of the NIST "to rigorously test our models before widespread deployment," explained Jack Clark from Anthropic. "This strengthens our ability to identify and mitigate risks and drive responsible AI development."
EU more restrictive with AI law
Washington is keen to give technology companies a largely free hand to innovate and experiment with AI. In contrast, the EU has passed far-reaching AI legislation that imposes restrictions on the technology and its developers. There are also calls for this in the USA. The state of California, where many leading tech companies are based in Silicon Valley, passed an AI safety law on Wednesday.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman welcomed the agreement to cooperate with the US government on Thursday. He explained that it was important for regulation to take place at a national level. OpenAI rejects the Californian law, which goes much further than the national agreement with the companies and also provides for penalties for companies, for example, as it inhibits research and innovation.
