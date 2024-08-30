Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

OpenAI and Anthropic

AI pioneers collaborate with US government

Nachrichten
30.08.2024 09:57

The leading developers of generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications, OpenAI and Anthropic, have agreed to collaborate with the US government for safety testing.

comment0 Kommentare

Elizabeth Kelly, who heads the AI Safety Division at the government's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), spoke on Thursday of an "important milestone on the path to responsible use of AI".

Authority reviews new models
In future, new AI models will first be made available to the US authority, which will then provide feedback before and after publication. To date, the USA has refrained from imposing strict rules on AI developers and relies primarily on voluntary self-regulation. The cooperation now announced with the US authority falls under this. The aim is to support the implementation of companies' voluntary commitments, explained the NIST.

The collaboration utilized the "extensive expertise" of the NIST "to rigorously test our models before widespread deployment," explained Jack Clark from Anthropic. "This strengthens our ability to identify and mitigate risks and drive responsible AI development."

EU more restrictive with AI law
Washington is keen to give technology companies a largely free hand to innovate and experiment with AI. In contrast, the EU has passed far-reaching AI legislation that imposes restrictions on the technology and its developers. There are also calls for this in the USA. The state of California, where many leading tech companies are based in Silicon Valley, passed an AI safety law on Wednesday.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman welcomed the agreement to cooperate with the US government on Thursday. He explained that it was important for regulation to take place at a national level. OpenAI rejects the Californian law, which goes much further than the national agreement with the companies and also provides for penalties for companies, for example, as it inhibits research and innovation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf