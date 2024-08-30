Bled to death internally
Cruelty to animals: cat “Minnie” dies in agony
Cat "Minnie" ate broken glass and then died in agony in Carinthia. The owner suspects animal cruelty and now wants to warn others.
It is not the first time that Simone Knopper from St. Georgen in Lavanttal has found one of her cats dead. "It's the third time it's happened," says the Carinthian sadly. But this time she had to watch her velvet paw die in agony. "The first two cats weren't hit by cars, nor were there any scratches or wounds on her. Now I realize that my cats bled to death inside", she tells the "Krone" with tears in her eyes.
Because Knopper noticed several bruises and wounds in the mouth area of her cat "Minnie", who attracted attention with loud meowing. "When I picked her up around her belly, she was screaming in pain," says the owner, describing the horrific scenes and putting one and one together. "My cat must have thrown up, because there were tiny pieces of food in the leftovers in the garden," she continued.
One thing is clear to the 52-year-old: "This is a case of animal cruelty! We're dealing with an animal hater in our village!" Knopper now wants to give away her other two cats. "Before they die in agony too, I'd rather part with them. Our cats are outdoor cats, run around the village, but are all neutered," says the mom from Lower Carinthia angrily and wants to warn others.
