Opposition rumbles

Uproar over the mayor’s XXL banners

Nachrichten
30.08.2024 09:00

Huge posters with a photo of the head of the local FPÖ party have angered the ÖVP and SPÖ in Gallspach. They criticize the mayor for using the Lufkurort community's event stands for self-promotion. The head of the municipality, on the other hand, speaks of a "populist attack".

Giant banners are currently causing a stir in Gallspach. They have been erected both at the entrance to the village and at the exit - nothing unusual in itself. However, the fact that Mayor Dieter Lang (FP) is depicted on the banners is causing a stir in the climatic health resort. He wishes "Welcome" and "Goodbye" in large letters.

The banners can be found in many places in the climatic health resort community.
VP local councillor Walter Doppelbauer describes the approach a few weeks before the National Council elections as "shabby". "It suits him, he is a self-promoter. We will have the municipal council examine who bears the costs of producing the banners and putting them up."

No costs were incurred for putting up the banners, as they have been there for years.

Bürgermeister Dieter Lang, FPÖ

Lang speaks of the staging of a scandal. The banners were purchased from the budget for representation expenses. "No costs were incurred in setting them up, as the banner stands have been there for years. I put up the banners together with my team. Mr Doppelbauer is obviously practising staging artificial scandals and launching populist attacks."

SP also criticizes
However, the SP has also voiced criticism: the stands for the banners were purchased to advertise events. Lang: "They are owned by the municipality, but unfortunately they are not always used to advertise events." For the head of the town, it is also clear that his banners will be hung up as soon as advertising materials for events are available, he says.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Zeko
