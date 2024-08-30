Border control on the brink of collapse despite successes

"Control, please come with me" - undercover Upper Austrian investigators travel on cross-border trains to Bavaria and the Czech Republic - and are successful. There were 163 arrests last year and 90 in the first half of 2024. Around six kilos of drugs were found last year - this year it's already 17 kilos. By June, 129 people wanted by the courts had also been located. And to top it all off: 5055 euros in organ mandates were also issued in the first six months of the year.