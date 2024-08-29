Positive figures
Lake Wörthersee is still attracting vacation guests
Initial figures from the tourism industry suggest a good summer. And it is not only regions such as Lake Wörthersee that are developing as vacation magnets, but also the Rosental Valley is attracting guests.
While tourism experts in the Wörthersee-Rosental region were still a little worried about the upcoming season in spring, the mood towards the end of the summer was one of jubilation. In July alone, over 100,000 arrivals were counted in the nine municipalities belonging to the region.
"This result made up for the weaker spring due to the weather," says Peter Peschel, Managing Director of the Wörthersee-Rosental tourism region, who counted a total of 424,000 overnight stays in July. "This is the strongest July for ten years. Of course, the weather plays a major role," says Peschel in an interview with the "Krone".
If the weather is right, then we have an unbeatable offer in the Wörther See-Rosental tourism region.
Peter Peschel, Geschäftsführer
Tourism is also flourishing far away from the lake
And while Pörtschach is emerging as the top vacation destination among the Wörthersee communities, there are also some communities away from Lake Wörthersee that are popular with holidaymakers. The figures in Keutschach, Schiefling and Ferlach are also very pleasing for tourism professionals. Significantly more overnight stays were recorded there compared to the previous year. "When the weather is right, we have an unbeatable offer there too," explains Peschel.
As pleasing as the figures are, the tourism industry had to contend with a few problems this season, as "the negative headlines were not good. But we focused on the positives."
Even if it is likely to be a record summer for the hoteliers on Lake Wörthersee and in the Rosental Valley, they are unlikely to have much more left in their pockets. "There is already enormous cost pressure due to the price increases in almost all segments," says Peschel.
Either way, Lake Wörthersee was in dire need of a little boost.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
