Lake Wörthersee is still attracting vacation guests

Tourism is also flourishing far away from the lake

And while Pörtschach is emerging as the top vacation destination among the Wörthersee communities, there are also some communities away from Lake Wörthersee that are popular with holidaymakers. The figures in Keutschach, Schiefling and Ferlach are also very pleasing for tourism professionals. Significantly more overnight stays were recorded there compared to the previous year. "When the weather is right, we have an unbeatable offer there too," explains Peschel.