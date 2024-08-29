1.9 percent in August
German inflation back below the two percent mark
Inflation in Germany fell below the two percent mark in August for the first time in around three and a half years. Falling energy prices were one of the contributing factors, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday.
In August, goods and services only became 1.9 percent more expensive on average compared to the same month last year. In July, inflation had risen to 2.3 percent. The decline is mainly due to falling energy prices. "Petrol, diesel and heating oil were cheaper in August than before," said economists at Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen.
Services, on the other hand, rose at an above-average rate of 3.9 percent. "High wage agreements continue to drive up service prices", they said. Many companies are trying to pass on increased personnel costs to their customers. Food prices were 1.5 percent higher on average than in August 2023.
"Things are picking up again"
However, the all-clear has not been given. "From now on, things will unfortunately start to pick up again," said chief economist Cyrus de la Rubia from Hamburg Commercial Bank. In the next six to twelve months, the rate is likely to move towards three percent. The fall in energy prices in the fall of 2023 means that the inflation rate will soon pick up again somewhat, said Chief Economist Holger Schmieding from Berenberg Bank. "These are the often-cited base effects."
The European Central Bank's (ECB) inflation target for the currency area is two percent and is therefore within sight. There is currently speculation on the financial markets that interest rates will be cut in September.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.