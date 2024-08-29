German inflation back below the two percent mark

"Things are picking up again"

However, the all-clear has not been given. "From now on, things will unfortunately start to pick up again," said chief economist Cyrus de la Rubia from Hamburg Commercial Bank. In the next six to twelve months, the rate is likely to move towards three percent. The fall in energy prices in the fall of 2023 means that the inflation rate will soon pick up again somewhat, said Chief Economist Holger Schmieding from Berenberg Bank. "These are the often-cited base effects."