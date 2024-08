From music to markets and lots of togetherness

A colorful potpourri of events is on offer this weekend. The violin festival in Bad Goisern and the Attersee Cup are the best places to go for music fans. Lovers of art and crafts are in the right place at the market square in Weyer. Sports enthusiasts are also well catered for: the Rieder town run and the charity cycling event in Neukirchen am Walde look forward to welcoming participants of all ages!