Barca vs Valladolid LIVE from 5pm

Still flawless under Flick

After three games in the championship, Barca have just as many wins. Most recently, the Catalans came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday evening. Pedri (60') and substitute Dani Olmo (82') put the game to bed in the second half. It was the league debut for Olmo, who had joined from RB Leipzig, for coach Hansi Flick's team. Barca lead the table with nine points from three games.