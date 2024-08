Monza: First practice from 13.30 LIVE

Plenty of tailwind

McLaren come to Monza for the European finale of this year's Formula 1 season with plenty of tailwind. Lando Norris triumphed on Sunday at Max Verstappen's home Grand Prix in the Netherlands, of all places, leaving the world champion almost 23 seconds behind. "There's still a lot to do," said Verstappen, who won on the outskirts of Milan in 2022 and 2023. Ferrari would like to give its fans at least a little joy after a mixed year so far.