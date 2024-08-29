A new era begins this weekend

There were only minor changes to the squad. Daniel Pinter, a promising Hungarian from the Veszprem school, has "run in", while ex-Harder Srdjan Predragovic, most recently in Graz, should guarantee more goalscoring threat. "We've experienced first-hand what it means when he has one of his days!" In two duels alone (HLA and Cup), he recently conceded 27 (!) goals to Bregenz. If the Serbian manages a similar feat in the Ländle dress at the opener on Saturday in the Graz Sportpark, everyone in Bregenz would be happy