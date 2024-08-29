Jenna Ortega shows a lot of skin in a red heart-shaped gown

Lion of Honor for Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver was awarded a Lion of Honor at the opening of the Film Festival. "My Leone will be sitting next to me on the plane," said the 74-year-old in reference to the Italian title of the "Leone d'Oro" award. "He'll be sitting next to me in the gondola, and my husband will have to get used to him lying in bed with us."