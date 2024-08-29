Eye-catcher at the Lido
Jenna Ortega shows a lot of skin in a red heart-shaped gown
The Venice Film Festival officially opened on Wednesday evening. The eye-catcher on the red carpet was clearly "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" actress Jenna Ortega.
Wearing a fiery red tulle gown by Dior, Jenna Ortega walked the red carpet, which was laid out on the Lido as every year, at the opening of the Venice Film Festival.
Ortega as the "Lady in Red"
But the dress was not only an eye-catcher because of its striking color. Only a little tulle, shaped like a heart, covered the 21-year-old's décolleté, while her back remained completely bare. And Ortega's legs kept shimmering out from under the numerous layers of tulle of the skirt.
The "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" beauty combined her great outfit with delicate diamond jewelry. Bright red lipstick and a knot tied low at the neck made the look perfect.
Even more eye-catchers
But Ortega was by no means the only celebrity beauty to make a great appearance at the opening ceremony at the Lido. Cate Blanchett, for example, shone in a metallic gown by Armani Privé, while Winona Ryder arrived in a black look consisting of a tulle skirt and tuxedo by Chanel.
Monica Bellucci showed off her cleavage to great effect, while Taylor Russell turned heads in a white Chanel gown with just a little lace at the top and all the more fabric at the bottom.
Lion of Honor for Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver was awarded a Lion of Honor at the opening of the Film Festival. "My Leone will be sitting next to me on the plane," said the 74-year-old in reference to the Italian title of the "Leone d'Oro" award. "He'll be sitting next to me in the gondola, and my husband will have to get used to him lying in bed with us."
French actress Camille Cottin held the laudatory speech for Weaver. Afterwards, director James Cameron, who worked with Weaver in "Avatar", for example, gave a second laudatory speech via video message and said: "If you ask me, the Oscar is long overdue for her."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.