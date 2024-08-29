Vorteilswelt
Eye-catcher at the Lido

Jenna Ortega shows a lot of skin in a red heart-shaped gown

Nachrichten
29.08.2024 08:13

The Venice Film Festival officially opened on Wednesday evening. The eye-catcher on the red carpet was clearly "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" actress Jenna Ortega.

comment0 Kommentare

Wearing a fiery red tulle gown by Dior, Jenna Ortega walked the red carpet, which was laid out on the Lido as every year, at the opening of the Venice Film Festival. 

Ortega as the "Lady in Red"
But the dress was not only an eye-catcher because of its striking color. Only a little tulle, shaped like a heart, covered the 21-year-old's décolleté, while her back remained completely bare. And Ortega's legs kept shimmering out from under the numerous layers of tulle of the skirt. 

The red Dior gown left Jenna Ortega's back completely bare. (Bild: APA/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
The red Dior gown left Jenna Ortega's back completely bare.
(Bild: APA/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Ortega's legs also flashed out from under the skirt. (Bild: APA/AFP/Alberto PIZZOLI)
Ortega's legs also flashed out from under the skirt.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Alberto PIZZOLI)

The "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" beauty combined her great outfit with delicate diamond jewelry. Bright red lipstick and a knot tied low at the neck made the look perfect.

Jenna Ortega with "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" colleague Winona Ryder (Bild: APA/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Jenna Ortega with "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" colleague Winona Ryder
(Bild: APA/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Even more eye-catchers
But Ortega was by no means the only celebrity beauty to make a great appearance at the opening ceremony at the Lido. Cate Blanchett, for example, shone in a metallic gown by Armani Privé, while Winona Ryder arrived in a black look consisting of a tulle skirt and tuxedo by Chanel.

Winona Ryder arrived in an outfit by Chanel. (Bild: APA/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Winona Ryder arrived in an outfit by Chanel.
(Bild: APA/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Cate Blanchett made a glamorous entrance in a metallic gown by Armani Privé. (Bild: APA/AFP/Marco BERTORELLO)
Cate Blanchett made a glamorous entrance in a metallic gown by Armani Privé.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Marco BERTORELLO)

Monica Bellucci showed off her cleavage to great effect, while Taylor Russell turned heads in a white Chanel gown with just a little lace at the top and all the more fabric at the bottom.

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton walked the red carpet together. (Bild: APA/AFP/Marco BERTORELLO)
Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton walked the red carpet together.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Marco BERTORELLO)
Taylor Russell was a popular photo subject in the extravagant Chanel gown. (Bild: APA/AFP/Alberto PIZZOLI)
Taylor Russell was a popular photo subject in the extravagant Chanel gown.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Alberto PIZZOLI)

Lion of Honor for Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver was awarded a Lion of Honor at the opening of the Film Festival. "My Leone will be sitting next to me on the plane," said the 74-year-old in reference to the Italian title of the "Leone d'Oro" award. "He'll be sitting next to me in the gondola, and my husband will have to get used to him lying in bed with us."

Sigourney Weaver kissed her lion. (Bild: APA/AFP/Marco BERTORELLO)
Sigourney Weaver kissed her lion.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Marco BERTORELLO)

French actress Camille Cottin held the laudatory speech for Weaver. Afterwards, director James Cameron, who worked with Weaver in "Avatar", for example, gave a second laudatory speech via video message and said: "If you ask me, the Oscar is long overdue for her."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
