"We are human beings"

"It really worries me when I think about younger players who have to go through this. People who haven't yet learned how to deal with it. You probably think we don't care. But it's not. We are human. And sometimes when we get that news, we're already emotionally devastated after a tough loss. And they can hurt. Many before me have raised the issue. And yet no progress has been made," says the 30-year-old, calling for change.