"You should think about shooting yourself", "You're a piece of shit", "A clown belongs in the circus" or "I hope your mom dies soon." Caroline Garcia's inbox is full of hate messages, which she has now shared with the public in an Instagram post.
"These are some of the messages I've received recently after losing some matches. These are just a few of them. There are hundreds," wrote the Frenchwoman, who was beaten by Mexican Renata Zarazua in the first round of the US Open. Receiving hate messages after losing matches from people who had bet money on her is nothing new for Garcia, but it still hurts her.
"We are human beings"
"It really worries me when I think about younger players who have to go through this. People who haven't yet learned how to deal with it. You probably think we don't care. But it's not. We are human. And sometimes when we get that news, we're already emotionally devastated after a tough loss. And they can hurt. Many before me have raised the issue. And yet no progress has been made," says the 30-year-old, calling for change.
Although sport has learned to stop promoting cigarette brands, "we still promote betting companies that actively destroy the lives of some people". Although, the Frenchwoman does not believe that the authors of the news will improve. "But perhaps the next time you see a post from an athlete, singer or other person who has failed or lost, you will remember that he or she is also a human being trying their best in life," says Garcia.
