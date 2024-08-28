Health problems
Thuringian AfD leader Höcke cancels TV duel
According to his party, the leader of the right-wing AfD in the German state of Thuringia, Björn Höcke, has decided not to appear on TV for health reasons. "It is the current overall burden of the election campaign," Thuringia's AfD co-spokesman Stefan Möller told the German Press Agency. Höcke is "a little unwell". He therefore wanted to spread the workload.
He still has many tasks ahead of him before the election "and he has to be able to get through it", Möller said. The TV station ntv had previously reported that Höcke would not be taking part in a TV roundtable hosted by ntv and Antenne Thüringen as planned. Möller will be on the panel instead.
The press spokesman for the Thuringian AfD, Torben Braga, said that Höcke had canceled all appointments on Wednesday and that he would attend the remaining appointments as planned. "He will also be healthy again tomorrow."
Several acceptances and cancellations
According to ntv, Höcke had already canceled his participation on Monday, confirmed it again on Tuesday and then finally canceled it on Wednesday morning.
AfD leader Alice Weidel posted a picture of herself and Höcke on Wednesday, with Erfurt Cathedral in the background. The plan is to make a joint appearance at the end of the election campaign on the cathedral square in the center of the Thuringian state capital on Saturday. Möller confirmed that Höcke intends to make this appearance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
