Suspected murder on a mountain pasture
South Tyrolean (24) almost decapitated with chainsaw
A mysterious murder case is currently keeping the investigating authorities in South Tyrol busy. On August 18, 24-year-old Aaron E. was found covered in blood next to his off-road vehicle on a mountain pasture. The head of the forestry worker and passionate Schuhplattler had almost been severed ...
Hikers made the gruesome discovery in the early hours of the morning in the idyllic mountains of the Puster Valley. The 24-year-old victim's head had been almost completely severed with a chainsaw.
Accident suspected at first
The suspected murder weapon was found a few meters from the body. At first, the investigators still believed it was a fatal accident, but the victim's clothing - jeans and sneakers - did not match the forestry work.
Second chainsaw found
If the experienced forestry worker had wanted to fell trees, he would have been wearing special protective clothing, a police spokesman told Italian media. Another chainsaw, presumably that of the victim, was also found in the off-road vehicle and recovered.
An extensive forensic investigation followed and witnesses came forward claiming to have seen a second person in the vehicle with Aaron. On the evening before his death, Aaron E. is said to have been at a rave party, but took a cab back to his home town. After that, his trail disappears. Investigators are groping in the dark, the course of events is largely unclear.
Funeral with great sympathy
The head of a Schuhplattler group, who was popular in the village of Terenten, has now been buried with great sympathy from the community. "Aaron was a cheerful young man and very active in the village clubs. In a village with 1,800 inhabitants, everyone knows everyone," is how Reinhold Weger, the mayor of Terenten, describes the deceased. In any case, his death remains a mystery.
