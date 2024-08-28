Municipality in financial difficulties
Debates about merger: Will Söchau become Fürstenfeld?
Will Styria have one less municipality next year? In Söchau, there are many indications that this is the case. The indebted East Styrian municipality could soon merge with Fürstenfeld. The SPÖ is in favor, ÖVP mayor Josef Kapper against. A citizens' meeting was held on Wednesday.
Söchau could soon become part of Fürstenfeld. The municipality is in debt and cannot offer its residents what its large, financially strong neighbor has to offer. The SPÖ therefore proposed a merger in May.
What are the pros and cons of a merger? These are the topics of discussion on Wednesday evening in the Kultursaal. Half of the residents are invited on this day, the other half on Thursday, "because we are expecting a very large crowd", says Mayor Josef Kapper. And indeed, the Kultursaal Söchau was packed to the rafters on Wednesday evening.
Hardly any investment possible
Kapper himself is sticking to his position: he is against the merger. "I fear that we will then lose important services. People don't just come to the municipal office to apply for a passport or an Austrian ID. They also come for photocopying and many other services," he says in advance. Since April, Söchau has no longer had its own bank branch. "A lot of things are lost. People then have to travel somewhere else."
Söchau is one of 50 municipalities in Styria with financial problems. The interest and repayments on the 3.5 million euro debt could be paid - the state also sees no need for a merger. "But we can't invest almost anything because we don't have the money."
Larger Fürstenfeld brings more money from financial equalization
The finances speak in favor of the merger: if Söchau were to merge, Fürstenfeld would grow from 8,902 inhabitants to over 10,000, which would mean significantly more revenue shares from the financial equalization. According to Mayor Franz Jost (also ÖVP), another 1.3 million euros would be added to the budget. "That would mean a total of twelve million euros in revenue shares. This would possibly also include a new toilet at the herb garden," said Jost to the people of Söchau at the end of a 45-minute speech.
The mayor of the large neighbor also promised the renovation of the church, new roads, a new main water pipe (if it were necessary), 95 percent expansion of broadband internet and that the outdoor pool would remain open. As a larger, new Fürstenfeld with over 10,000 inhabitants, it is also "in a different league" in terms of supra-regional influence, as it would be the 14th Styrian town of this size. This makes it even bigger than the "(still) district capital" Hartberg, says Jost provocatively.
What is the alternative? Carry on muddling along as before? In five years' time we'll be discussing it again and then the town center might not be so nice anymore.
Franz Jost, Bürgermeister von Fürstenfeld
Kapper is calling for a public consultation on the merger, but this would not be possible before January 1, 2025. It is therefore more likely that the municipal councils of Söchau and Fürstenfeld will decide to merge on September 5 - or not.
