Debates about merger: Will Söchau become Fürstenfeld?

Larger Fürstenfeld brings more money from financial equalization

The finances speak in favor of the merger: if Söchau were to merge, Fürstenfeld would grow from 8,902 inhabitants to over 10,000, which would mean significantly more revenue shares from the financial equalization. According to Mayor Franz Jost (also ÖVP), another 1.3 million euros would be added to the budget. "That would mean a total of twelve million euros in revenue shares. This would possibly also include a new toilet at the herb garden," said Jost to the people of Söchau at the end of a 45-minute speech.