Election guide from the "Krone"
Who you should vote for on September 29
32 theses, ten lists running in the National Council elections and a real decision-making aid for you: In cooperation with the democracy initiative "mehr demokratie!", the "VOTO" platform and with the scientific support of political scientist Dr. Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle, we help you to compare your opinion with the positions of the parties.
Climate crisis, migration, inflation, digitalization and many more topics. The National Council elections on September 29 will set the political course for the next five years. To ensure that you make the right decision for you in the voting booth, it is important to be well prepared.
The "Krone" wants to help you with this decision and, in cooperation with the democracy initiative "mehr demokratie!", the platform "VOTO" and with scientific support from political scientist Dr. Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle, is providing you with a tool to help you make your decision:
With the "Krone voting aid", you can easily answer all 32 theses and compare your personal opinion with the positions of the parties running for election!
