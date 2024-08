Uproar over state involvement in wedding planner

Valuable software

The Burgenland Business Agency emphasizes that Lovebiirds is a "new, fully digital e-market platform for wedding planners". The launch was very promising. The founder's health problems brought this development to an abrupt halt. "Business operations are currently suspended," says Michael Gerbavsits, Managing Director of the Business Agency. Efforts are being made to find third-party investors and customers for the specially developed and valuable software. Attempts are being made to reach an out-of-court settlement with creditors. "The aim is to reduce the company's debt and thus make it saleable to a potential buyer," says Gerbavsits.