Unjustly criticized?
Meghan: Tears after mockery of lifestyle brand
Duchess Meghan actually wanted to become a royal lifestyle queen with her luxury brand American Riviera Orchard. But on the way there have not only been many setbacks, but even more ridicule and mockery, which is why Prince Harry's wife is even said to have shed tears.
In March, Duchess Meghan announced that she would be selling a whole host of lifestyle items through her new brand American Riviera Orchard. The first delivery of exclusive strawberry jam followed shortly afterwards, and in June she sent dog cookies to selected friends and influencers.
"Meghan had tears in her eyes"
However, her entry into the lifestyle business was nowhere near as glamorous as Meghan had imagined. Instead of great enthusiasm, there was a lot of ridicule and mockery for Prince Harry's wife - and the odd business setback.
Too much for the ex-actress, as royal expert Tom Quinn has now revealed to the Mirror. "The only fly in the ointment is Meghan's new internet brand America Riviera Orchard. Meghan had tears in her eyes when the brand was launched and her new jam was widely ridiculed for being expensive and nothing special."
Meghan was hit particularly hard because she couldn't understand the reason for the criticism, the royal expert continued. "She's now at a point where she thinks everything she does is being unfairly criticized. Like her husband, she feels that people are picking on her unfairly. She can't understand why people don't admire her work."
Meghan is also "particularly sensitive" to "any criticism of her luxurious lifestyle in the USA", according to Quinn. This is "from her point of view" something "that should be admired, not criticized".
Sales launch still uncertain
To boost the reputation of her lifestyle brand, Meghan is now even planning a major PR tour. It is not yet known when the official sales launch will take place. However, it is rumored that fans will be able to purchase the luxury items from American Riviera Orchard before the end of this year.
By then, it will not only be jam and dog cookies on sale, but also tablecloths, tableware, wine, oils and much more.
