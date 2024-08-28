Stunned and robbed
Geiss: Stolen luxury watch back after 15 years
In their podcast "Die Geissens", Robert and Carmen Geiss have now revealed a crazy story: A luxury watch that was stolen from the millionaire 15 years ago during a break-in at the villa in Saint-Tropez has now been returned to the 60-year-old.
"I fought for five years to get the watch back. It was missing for ten years," Robert Geiss recently revealed on his Instagram profile.
"Still had the original papers"
The luxury Audemars Piguet watch, worth 25,000 euros, had been handed in for repair by the alleged thief in Hong Kong and retained by the company because the serial number was recognized. "Thanks to my wife, I still had all the original papers," says Geiss.
But the recovered luxury item is also associated with the many negative memories surrounding the theft. "We weren't on TV back then. And we had rented a house for two months," Carmen Geiss explained.
Stunned with gas
Looking back, the Geisses suspect that the burglars had been watching them beforehand and had followed them out of town. When everyone was asleep, they struck.
And what's more: to prevent the Geissens from getting in their way during their looting spree, they probably used anaesthetic gas, Carmen went on to explain. "That's why we had a headache the next day." All the jewelry - and Robert's luxury watch - were gone afterwards.
Luxury watch now "worth twice as much"
In any case, a burglary with anaesthetic gas can no longer happen in their home. "We had a special system installed," Carmen revealed.
15 years later, Robert Geiss can now be doubly happy: not only does he have his luxury watch back. "It's worth twice as much today," said the millionaire happily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
