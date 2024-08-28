Offer expanded
The food delivery service Foodora Austria plans to deliver food to dogs and cats in the future - the service is to be expanded next year. Technical items, such as a lost cell phone cable, will also be available to order via the delivery service.
The new Managing Director of Foodora Austria, Alexander Gaied, announced on Tuesday that the range is to be expanded to include technology items and pet food. The company is in talks with a "well-known Austrian technology provider" for the technology sector, but is still keeping details under wraps.
However, there are restrictions for technology items: On Sunday, the lost and reordered cell phone charging cable will not be delivered along with the pizza. Delivery is dependent on the normal opening hours of the stores.
Even with large technical appliances such as washing machines, the approximately 3,000 couriers are spared the hassle of lugging them around, as they are supposed to be portable technical items for one person. According to Gaied, it is not yet clear when exactly and to what extent Foodora will bring the two divisions onto the streets.
Almost every 2nd Austrian orders food once a month
The company's hobbyhorse, food delivery, has "arrived in the middle of society". According to a survey commissioned by Foodora, 44.2 percent of Austrians order a meal from a delivery service at least once a month. The proportion of those who have not yet warmed to the idea is almost as high: 19 percent said they order less frequently than quarterly and an additional 21.6 percent said they "never" have food delivered. According to the survey, 23.2% save themselves a trip to the supermarket at least once a month by ordering food to their home.
Delivery men get paid more
Most recently, food delivery workers made headlines with strikes. One of the reasons for this was that collective bargaining negotiations have not yet been concluded. Since August, Foodora has been paying freelancers and drivers employed under the collective agreement 5.8 percent more without reaching an agreement with the union. Competitor Lieferando announced an increase of 7.8 percent from September. The employee representatives maintained their demand for an increase of 8.7 percent. Gaied wanted a "compromise" in this regard, which for him would mean "a deal for several years".
Before becoming Managing Director, Alexander Gaied had been responsible for the operational business of Foodora Austria since the end of 2021. He succeeds Herbert Haas, who held this position for two years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
