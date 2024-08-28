Almost every 2nd Austrian orders food once a month

The company's hobbyhorse, food delivery, has "arrived in the middle of society". According to a survey commissioned by Foodora, 44.2 percent of Austrians order a meal from a delivery service at least once a month. The proportion of those who have not yet warmed to the idea is almost as high: 19 percent said they order less frequently than quarterly and an additional 21.6 percent said they "never" have food delivered. According to the survey, 23.2% save themselves a trip to the supermarket at least once a month by ordering food to their home.