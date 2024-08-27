Has a clear plan
Ronaldo retirement? “Won’t tell anyone beforehand”
Even at 39, Cristiano Ronaldo is not considering ending his soccer career any time soon. However, Al-Nassr is probably his last stop as a professional.
Even at 39, Cristiano Ronaldo is not considering ending his soccer career any time soon. "I don't know if I'll stop soon. Maybe in two or three years. But I will probably retire here at Al-Nassr," said the star striker in an interview with the Portuguese television channel Now. He is "very happy" at the Saudi club and feels "comfortable in this country. I want to continue in Saudi Arabia," emphasized the Portuguese.
Ronaldo does not want to say goodbye to the Portuguese national team, in which he has played for 20 years and with which he won the 2016 European Championship, any time soon. At the moment, he is only thinking about "continuing to help the Seleção".
Coach's chair is not an option
His last appearance at the European Championships in Germany ended in the quarter-finals. "I'm proud to represent our colors, it's a dream. That's why, when I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone beforehand. It will be a spontaneous decision, but also a well-considered one."
One thing is already certain for Ronaldo, however: the man who scored 130 goals in 212 international matches and shone at Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real Madrid, among others, does not want to become a coach after his career ends. "That was never my wish. I don't see my future in this area and I think I'll do other things than soccer," he said: "But God only knows what the future holds."
