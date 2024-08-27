On average, a school year costs parents 2,200 euros

Burden is highest at the start of school

According to the study, 60 percent of parents say that the cost of school attendance is a major financial burden. Right now, many are feeling the effects of high inflation, which has also affected school supplies. Expenditure is highest for parents of primary school children at the start of school, and many expenses are incurred for the first time, especially for children in the blackboard class: the first school bag, the first pencil case, the first school utensils.