Numbers in free fall
Economy sounds the alarm: Vienna is running out of apprentices
The number of apprentices is in free fall - especially in tourism and the catering industry. The Social Democratic Business Association (SWV) now wants to modernize apprenticeships.
Last year, the number of apprenticeship companies in Austria reached a new long-term low. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, this fell to a total of just 27,083, with the largest decline in the number of companies offering apprenticeships in the trades and crafts and retail sectors. The Vienna Social Democratic Business Association (SWV) is now also sounding the alarm.
Alarming situation in all sectors
The red interest group in the WKÖ wants to halt the dramatic developments and alleviate the shortage of skilled workers in Austria. "The number of apprentices has fallen drastically in recent years. It is high time we counteracted this trend with a whole package of measures," explains SWV President Marko Fischer.
7200 apprentices
While there were still 14,800 apprentices working in tourism in 2008, today there are only 7,200. The number has halved within 15 years.
The situation is particularly dramatic in the tourism industry, where the number of apprentices has more than halved in the last 15 years. "Our goal must be to increase this number back to 10,000 and, in the long term, to 15,000 to 20,000," says hotelier Bernd Hinteregger.
The well-known tourism expert has now set himself the goal of improving the image of teaching. But how can the economy counteract this? What does it take to get young people interested in apprenticeships?
This can be achieved by introducing a mandatory two-week internship in the 9th grade. "This internship could show young people the wide range of apprenticeship opportunities. I can imagine a 500-euro vacation voucher as a reward," says Hinteregger, who calls for more creative approaches from politicians.
The figures speak for themselves. The time for fine words is over. Apprenticeships must become attractive again!
Bernd Hinteregger, Tourismusexperte
Hinteregger also proposes the creation of a tourism apprentice pool. Apprentices should be given the opportunity to work in a different company once a year, possibly to get a taste of a sector, and thus experience an exchange with young people from a different environment, similar to an Erasmus course.
"An apprenticeship is an investment in the future"
Hinteregger is also self-critical. He and many others in the industry had not taken the issue seriously enough. "Now the hat is on fire. An apprenticeship is an investment in the future," he says, appealing to companies across the country to train the skilled workers of tomorrow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.