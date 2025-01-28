Visitor record
Posthof Linz: 40 years full of passion and beats
You have to celebrate parties properly! The Posthof in Linz is 40 years old. On Saturday, August 31, a concert party with Kettcar and Thees Uhlmann takes place. This also marks the end of an extremely successful open-air season. The birthday fall brings many events from music to cabaret to literature until December.
A record is probably the biggest birthday present: in the 2023/24 season, the Posthof in Linz recorded a total of 146,000 visitors at 222 individual events. This year alone, 22,250 people came to the concerts in the Frischluft open-air series.
Start of a birthday series
The big birthday party will take place on Saturday: the "Hamburg friends" Kettcar and Thees Uhlmann will perform, which is also the start of a series of events especially for the anniversary. A new bar, including a new checkroom, is also inaugurated. The website has also been completely revamped.
Celebrations will continue until the end of the year - and beyond at Tanztage 2025 - with brand new programs by Thomas Maurer (18.10.), Andreas Vitásek (12.-13.11.) and Alfred Dorfer (28.-30.11.), among others.
A reunion with the Australian "quiet noise maker" Scott Matthew (23.10.) and the Swiss clown Gardi Hutter (28.9.), who will be performing a new version of her legendary solo from 1988.
Contemporary culture as a great passion
The full autumn program - a total of 24 events in the special anniversary series alone - proves that "the slogan 'Zeitkultur am Hafen' is still the heart and basis of the artistic program design," says René Esterbauer, commercial director of the Linz event company LIVA, to which the Posthof belongs.
Manager Gernot Kremser sees the secret of the success of the cultural meeting point in the port above all in the team's unwavering "great passion for contemporary culture".
The cultural venue for music, dance, theater, cabaret and literature was opened on September 1, 1984, plus rehearsal rooms for Linz bands in the Poststallmeisterei, which had previously been abandoned and built in 1750. Right from the start, the focus was on a cross-disciplinary offering - and this has proven to be the Posthof's greatest recipe for success to date.
