Krankl in Innsbruck: “We would have been champions”

Hans Krankl was back in Tyrol. Not - as he did 30 years ago - as a coach, but as a singer. He performed with his band Monti Beton at an altitude of 2000 meters on Innsbruck's Nordkette mountain range. On the sidelines of the event, he spoke to krone.at sports director Michael Fally about his life as a musician, his favorite hit, his time as a coach in Tyrol ("We would have been champions") and Austria's national team.