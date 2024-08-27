Handball via Krone:
Bigger picture than ever before
Women's handball can now also be seen live on krone.at and fan.at. And right in the home European Championship season. The HLA has already been a big hit recently, and the new Champions League kicks off on Friday with the krone.tv live match between promoted West Vienna and the BT Füchse. The anticipation is huge.
The two top men's leagues already existed, now the "Krone" is also showing the women on the ball. "Just in time for the home European Championship, the 'Krone' is extending its live streaming coverage to the WHA," said fan.at Managing Director Christian Muckenhuber at the Handball Media Day in Vienna, where all HLA and WHA clubs as well as numerous association representatives were invited.
The cooperation between ORF, krone.tv and fan.at has proven its worth, according to HLA Managing Director Christoph Edelmüller. "Great for the visibility of our sport. The media value increased by a good 20 percent to 12.3 million euros last season." The HLA, which kicks off on Friday with West Wien's return to the Champions League at Bruck/T. (7.30 pm, live on krone.tv), has established itself well in over 25 years.
Jürgen Irsigler, managing director of premium and long-term partner Admiral, found the "host" in the Arena Prater: "We are grateful to Handball-Austria for the highly professional, passionate work and greatly appreciate the people who are so committed to their work."
ÖHB President Markus Plazer emphasized alongside General Secretary Bernd Rabenseifner, Head of Sport Patrick Fölser and Co: "We have a women's EURO at home this season. The men are at the World Cup and therefore back at a major event - there is no other ball sports team in Austria that has been so successful at tournaments." Plazer also addressed the politicians due to financial and infrastructural club worries and the withdrawal of the Ferlach women from the WHA. "We still need good sports facilities."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
