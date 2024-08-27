Bigger picture than ever before

ÖHB President Markus Plazer emphasized alongside General Secretary Bernd Rabenseifner, Head of Sport Patrick Fölser and Co: "We have a women's EURO at home this season. The men are at the World Cup and therefore back at a major event - there is no other ball sports team in Austria that has been so successful at tournaments." Plazer also addressed the politicians due to financial and infrastructural club worries and the withdrawal of the Ferlach women from the WHA. "We still need good sports facilities."