Grape harvest underway
We are harvesting in Burgenland: this vintage will be great
Monday morning saw the start of the main grape harvest in Burgenland. The experts are all preparing for an outstanding wine.
As reported, the first winegrowers near Lake Neusiedl had already prepared for the start of the harvest at the end of July. Soon afterwards, the harvest of the early varieties began - almost three weeks earlier than usual. The official start of the main harvest took place yesterday.
The forecasts are promising. Burgenland's wine industry is expecting a "very good harvest". Although the yield is likely to be below average, the quality will be top, according to the tenor. "The high expectations are guaranteed to be met. The strong sun has brought the grapes to optimum ripeness, they are healthy, tasty and of the highest quality," summarizes Andreas Liegenfeld, President of the Burgenland Winegrowers' Association.
Winemaker Michael Allacher from Gols can only agree with this assessment. Red wine grapes with thick skins in particular promise top quality. "This year's vintage will once again produce exquisite wines," says Wein-Burgenland chairman Herbert Oschep, looking forward to the harvest with confidence. From his point of view, this finding is completely in line with the credo "Typically Burgenland", which consistently focuses on the highest quality in viticulture. "If viticulture were an Olympic discipline, Burgenland would take first place in the medals table by a wide margin," emphasizes Oschep.
Volume will be less than in previous years
The only losses will be in the harvest volume. While the yield in 2022 was 62 hectoliters per hectare, the average yield in 2023 fell to 52.6 hectoliters. This figure is likely to be even lower this year. "Wet weather during flowering in May and drought in July and August are the reasons for this," explains Liegenfeld.
"Outstanding quality is more important to us than large harvest volumes," Oschep clarifies: "Less is more! In addition, excellent specialties from last year are available in sufficient quantities."
Another positive message for consumers: "Wine will not become significantly more expensive!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.