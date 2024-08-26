We are harvesting in Burgenland: this vintage will be great

Winemaker Michael Allacher from Gols can only agree with this assessment. Red wine grapes with thick skins in particular promise top quality. "This year's vintage will once again produce exquisite wines," says Wein-Burgenland chairman Herbert Oschep, looking forward to the harvest with confidence. From his point of view, this finding is completely in line with the credo "Typically Burgenland", which consistently focuses on the highest quality in viticulture. "If viticulture were an Olympic discipline, Burgenland would take first place in the medals table by a wide margin," emphasizes Oschep.