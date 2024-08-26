“No measures would be economically stupid at best”

For Johannes Rauch and Katharina Wiesflecker, the introduction of basic child protection is not only a question of fairness and solidarity, but also of economics. "It will be in place in ten years at the latest," Rauch is convinced. Due to demographic trends - people are getting older and older, and there is already a shortage of young people on the labor market - it will simply not be financially viable for more and more people with a low level of education to make use of the social security system, while the number of employees is decreasing and therefore the number of taxpayers is also shrinking. "Not introducing basic child protection and affording the luxury of a high number of people with a low level of education is economically stupid at best," Rauch sums it up.