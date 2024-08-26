World champion reveals the secret of good coffee

"Krone": Mr. Wölfl, how do you become world coffee champion?

Martin Wölfl: You need the best coffee, of course, preferably a completely new one, whether it's the growing region or the roast. My world champion coffee is made from coffee cherries from Alto Jaramillo in Colombia. The beans were transported to Panama overnight, disinfected, cooled and then fermented twice. The cherries are then dried at a low temperature in filtered air for 33 days. There were only three kilos of them in total. But the water, the filter paper and the cups also play a role.