Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

People from next door

World champion reveals the secret of good coffee

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 11:00

Martin Wölfl makes the best filter coffee in the world - he beat 41 competitors at the World Brewers Cup. He reveals to "Krone" what makes good coffee.

comment0 Kommentare

"Krone": Mr. Wölfl, how do you become world coffee champion?
Martin Wölfl: You need the best coffee, of course, preferably a completely new one, whether it's the growing region or the roast. My world champion coffee is made from coffee cherries from Alto Jaramillo in Colombia. The beans were transported to Panama overnight, disinfected, cooled and then fermented twice. The cherries are then dried at a low temperature in filtered air for 33 days. There were only three kilos of them in total. But the water, the filter paper and the cups also play a role.

How do you prepare for an event like this?
I hired a trainer from Germany and trained hard for about six months, including preparing for the presentation. You need an innovative concept and take acting lessons. We had our own tables made in our Wildkaffee store (7th, Hermanngasse 21), which can be adjusted in height to recreate the stage.

(Bild: Christian A.Pichler)
(Bild: Christian A.Pichler)

That sounds like a science in itself.
Yes, you have to be fully sensory on the day of the competition. The World Championships took place in Chicago, you have to be aware of the different air pressure. I didn't eat onions, peppers, meat or garlic, because during the presentation you have to describe the flavor compositions to the jury.

So every detail counts?
You can compare coffee making at this level to top-class sport, such as Formula 1. Anyone can drive a car, but the racing drivers pay attention to every detail. We do the same. The participants from Asian countries, for example, arrive with huge teams, including masseurs.

(Bild: Christian A.Pichler)
(Bild: Christian A.Pichler)

You have also won without a masseur.
Yes, although I wanted to stop last year. I only came second last at the World Championships. But then I thought to myself that I'd trained and invested too much to finish second last. So I carried on.

The filter coffee you brew can hardly be compared to that of your grandparents. What do you have to look out for?
Filter coffee is much better than its reputation. It's important to me to make Austrians aware of this again. The most important thing is the bean, good, freshly ground coffee. But also the mixing ratio - one gram of coffee to 16 milliliters of water. And don't bring it to the boil, but heat it to 93 degrees.

What do you think of coffee capsules?
It has opened many doors for producers, which is good. However, coffee should always be freshly ground, so they are inferior in terms of quality.

And how do you prefer to drink your coffee?
Filter coffee, black.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf