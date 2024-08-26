Also planned for 2025
40 future specialists on a taster course at iDM
This summer, 40 young interns were given an insight into production and other projects at iDM in East Tyrol. Young people will also be given an insight into the company again next year.
The East Tyrolean heat pump manufacturer iDM focuses on young talent. This summer, 40 girls and boys were able to gain an insight into production and other projects and even get to grips with the company themselves. In addition to technical training, the focus was also on personal development.
Promoting young talent is particularly important to us, as it is a key building block for the future of our company.
iDM-Geschäftsführer Thomas Pletzer
"We are very proud to give young people the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of work and gain their first professional experience. Promoting young talent is particularly important to us, as it is an essential building block for the future of our company," says Managing Director Thomas Pletzer.
Interns will also be sought in 2025. They will be carefully selected and given the opportunity to gain experience in the areas of research & development, sales or quality management. In addition to professional training, the focus is also on personal development.
