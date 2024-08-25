Only a brief respite
New week starts cooler, then heat returns
A cold snap that was expected in Austria on Sunday will not last long. According to the forecast by Geosphere Austria, the weather should be friendly again on Tuesday and temperatures above 30 degrees are expected again from Wednesday. And a cold snap is also relative: Monday is expected to be between 17 and 29 degrees.
On Monday , the sky will often be gray in gray from Vorarlberg to western Lower Austria and rain is expected at least occasionally. In the rest of Austria, the sun will shine at times, especially until midday, then there will be more clouds and a few rain showers or thunderstorms, especially in the south.
The wind will blow weakly to moderately, especially in Burgenland and the Vienna Basin also briskly from northwest to north. Early morning temperatures will be between 12 and 20 degrees, afternoon temperatures will reach 17 to 29 degrees, with the highest values in the south-east.
On Tuesday it will be quite friendly again, partly sunny for longer, especially in the east, at least over the lowlands. The amount of sunshine will also increase compared to the previous days.
However, there will be regional residual clouds, in the north initially extensive cloud fields in places and then locally high-reaching swelling clouds. This will result in a few mostly isolated, small-scale shower or thunderstorm cells. Far from the shower cells, the wind will often blow only weakly, or even moderately on the eastern edge of the Alps, preferably from the northwest to east. From twelve to 20 degrees in the morning, the thermometer will rise to 22 to 29 degrees.
Wednesday will probably be dominated by weak high pressure. This means that sunny weather will predominate with only a few clouds. However, a few heavier cumulus clouds may appear in the western mountains and isolated heat thunderstorms are possible. The wind will usually be light. Early temperatures will be between 11 and 19 degrees, with daytime highs reaching 25 to 33 degrees.
On Thursday , it will initially be widely friendly, with sunshine prevailing. Gradually, however, cumulus clouds will form and the likelihood of local showers and thunderstorms will increase significantly, especially over the mountains. Even away from this, the weather will not remain stable everywhere. The wind will mostly blow from west to north and will be weak to moderate. It will be twelve to 20 degrees in the morning and 27 to 33 degrees in the afternoon.
On Friday , the sunshine will be accompanied by a few clouds during the course of the day. Heavier cumulus clouds may cause isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially along and north of the main Alpine ridge. The wind will be mostly weak to moderate from northwest to north. On the eastern edge of the Alps it may also blow briskly in places. Early temperatures will range from 11 to 21 degrees, with daily highs between 26 and 32 degrees.
