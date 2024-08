Automatically saved design

Jazz between gingerbread and foam rolls

The first colorful jazz evening was staged in front of the hut in 1999. "It wasn't that cool, between gingerbread, foam rolls and mead. The following year, we went into the Hittn." The now traditional event with well-known jazz stars takes place there on the Friday of the Wiesenmarkt. "It has become a tradition, young and old come together," says Gottfried Stöckl.