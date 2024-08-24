Previously convicted man released after violent crime

Husband attacked with punches

After the woman was able to scream loudly for help several times, her husband, a 56-year-old Hungarian national, finally rushed to her aid. In an attempt to pull the accused away from his wife, the attacker finally let go of the woman and punched the 56-year-old several times in the face. The 21-year-old then chased the 57-year-old down the stairwell and snatched her cell phone. Shortly afterwards, he fled into the center of Wörgl.