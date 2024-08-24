Attack on married couple
Previously convicted man released after violent crime
A house owner (57) in an apartment building in Wörgl caught a man (21) in the act of breaking into the cellar. What she had not expected: she encountered a Turkish man (21) with a criminal record who was known to the police and who did not shy away from the use of extreme violence.
At around 6.45 a.m. on Friday, a 21-year-old Turkish national with a criminal record entered an apartment building in Wörgl and went to the basement of the building. There he broke into a cellar compartment using physical force with the intention of stealing valuables.
Thief strangled woman (57)
The man was caught in the act by the owner of the cellar, a 57-year-old Hungarian woman. The 21-year-old demanded that the woman hand over her cell phone. After the 57-year-old woman did not comply with this request, the accused grabbed the woman by the neck, choked her and tried to snatch the cell phone from her.
Husband attacked with punches
After the woman was able to scream loudly for help several times, her husband, a 56-year-old Hungarian national, finally rushed to her aid. In an attempt to pull the accused away from his wife, the attacker finally let go of the woman and punched the 56-year-old several times in the face. The 21-year-old then chased the 57-year-old down the stairwell and snatched her cell phone. Shortly afterwards, he fled into the center of Wörgl.
Successful manhunt
After a short time, the suspect was apprehended by a police patrol in the course of a manhunt and provisionally arrested. The 56-year-old was seriously injured in the attack.
Despite burglary, robbery and assault
After conducting all interviews and reporting and describing the facts of the case to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck, the latter ordered the release of the accused.
