0:2 against Ried
Brave performance by the young bulls went unrewarded
Liefering were beaten 2-0 by Ried in their second league match. The young bulls kept a clean sheet for a long time against the league leaders before Wilfried Eza broke through the defensive wall. However, the performance is encouraging for the upcoming tasks.
Liefering's defense held firm against Ried until the 75th minute. Then the ball found its way through the last line and Wilfried Eza tucked the ball into Salko Hamzic's goal. Jonas Mayer from Saalfelden was no longer on the pitch at this point. After that, the young bulls had one or two chances in the second league game, which was very hot due to the temperatures, but were unable to find a way past Rieder.
Shortly before the end, Eza scored his second goal to secure a 2-0 win for the Innviertel side, who are now top of the table with maximum points and no goals conceded. "The result is bad, of course. But Ried are probably the best team in the league," emphasized Liefering coach Daniel Beichler. In view of this, his team put in a brave performance: "I'm really pleased, we invested a lot and acted in a very disciplined manner."
Why was it not enough to win a point against the Vikings? "We lacked the ability to play the transition moments better." However, the head coach was particularly pleased that his players were not affected by the heat: "We were even able to improve in the second half. You can't make the game more intense on both sides. The boys would have deserved a point." It should also be noted that three players - Mellberg, Diakite and Lukic - are currently with the Bulls' professional squad, meaning Beichler has to repeatedly send debutants onto the pitch.
