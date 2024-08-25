Wake-up call to politicians
Revealed: Who is behind “The Voice of Austria”
For a week, the country puzzled over who was behind the "Voice of Austria" poster series. The "Krone" campaign is intended as a wake-up call for politicians. It shows the issues that move us.
In 35 days - on election night on September 29 - the parties will be served the bill from around 6.3 million voters. When the bars of the first projection go up, Austria will know which election program and which top candidate was best received in the flood of campaign duels in the super election year 2024.
Every National Council election should actually be a competition of the best ideas. Where should the state intervene, where should it hold back? How should the economy be stimulated again? Or: How can we get to grips with the integration problem?
A move away from patronage politics is necessary
As a trained Austrian, it is unfortunately a certainty that, despite the burning issues, it is not always about the best ideas, but rather about patronage politics. This is also a reason why disenchantment with politics is constantly growing in the country. What politics needs now, after five years of permanent crisis - pandemic, night of terror and war in Ukraine - is a move away from patronage politics.
What is needed is the creation of a new, common narrative for the republic. Marketing gimmicks such as "the best of both worlds" must be a thing of the past. Because the country is facing too great a task for that.
Seven topics are highlighted in the "Krone"
Because the situation is critical, the "Krone" is not just focusing on traditional election campaign reporting in the super election year 2024. The aim was to give Austrians a powerful voice that would serve as a wake-up call for politicians.
This is why the "Krone" launched the initiative "The Voice of Austria". The basis for this is an Austria-wide survey.
One of the country's best-known pollsters was engaged to find out which areas of life, problems and issues concern Austrians. Peter Hajek was commissioned by the "Krone" to ask 1000 Austrians about their views.
What do you think about new taxes? What should the climate policy of the future look like? Should there be more financial support for people in need of care? ( You can find the most important results here).
Posters with the most important messages have been on display for a week now (see above) - but until today it was a secret who was behind the initiative.
In the coming weeks, the seven most important results of the survey will be examined from all sides in thematic focuses in the print edition of the Kronen Zeitung and on krone.at/wahl24.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
