“Age-old topic” to finally become a reality
The fast rail link between Eisenstadt and Vienna has been on hold for decades. In the past, the ÖVP even referred to the project as an "age-old issue". Now, however, things are to move very quickly. Minister Gewessler has announced that the project should be completed in four years. On the other hand, she remains firm on the A3 extension towards Klingenbach.
There are politicians for whom campaigning is more of a duty than a pleasure. Leonore Gewessler belongs to the latter group. She is an enthusiastic campaigner, says the Green Climate Protection Minister during her Burgenland Day, during which she paid a visit to the "Krone". Following a rural appointment near Rust, she came to Eisenstadt this time in a Car-Sharing car.
Public transport instead of a company car
She tries to use public transport as often as possible - especially as she doesn't have a company car, explains the federal politician. One way to get to Eisenstadt by public transport is by train. It currently takes over an hour to get from the federal capital to the provincial capital by rail. This is despite the fact that a connection in around 40 minutes has been promised for decades.
Wulkaprodersdorf becomes a mobility hub
Gewessler announces that this is now actually going to happen: To this end, Wulkaprodersdorf train station will be developed into a mobility hub with a bus station, Park&Ride and Bike&Ride. The expansion is due to start at the end of 2024. And a section of the line near Müllendorf is to be upgraded to a double track. This has been agreed with the state.
"Traffic-effective" by 2028
The Pottendorf line and Ebenfurth loop projects are also needed for the faster connection. The EIA decision for these projects has been completed and there is only one appeal left before the Federal Administrative Court. "If everything goes well, the court proceedings will be over in the first quarter of 2025 and we can start building," the Minister says, knocking on wood. The aim is for the Eisenstadt-Vienna link to be "traffic-effective" in 45 minutes by 2028. "We are working as quickly as possible so that we can keep this promise," emphasizes Gewessler.
Is there still hope for the railroad in southern Burgenland?
The issue of the railroad is also of concern in other parts of the country. As reported, there are still hopes for the reactivation of passenger transport in the Oberwart district. A utopia? "You have to look at where the respective means of transport plays to its strengths," says the Green Party member. People would give preference to other means of public transport where train routes are far away from the towns or are slow due to the routing. "I never close myself off to a discussion when an initiative comes from the country, but you also have to be honest and see where something has potential."
Rejection of A3 extension remains in place
The construction of the Hungarian M 85 freeway, which is due to end at the Klingenbach border next year, is no utopia. On the Austrian side, Gewessler rejects the A3 extension and refers to the working group between the federal and state governments, which is working on a "better, sustainable mobility solution for the region". "This also means looking at what additional infrastructure might be needed on the roads at a lower level and what is needed as a mobility concept for the region. In 2024, we need to think one step ahead of concreting another highway through our fields. Every additional road attracts additional traffic." The solution is to be presented together with the state. Whether this will be this year remains to be seen.
"Climate neutrality is not just a calculation"
When it comes to the energy transition, the Climate Protection Minister is scattering roses in the easternmost federal state. It is well known that the state wants to be energy-independent and climate-neutral by 2030. According to Gewessler, Burgenland is a pioneer in the field of wind energy and recognized the potential a long time ago. "But climate neutrality is not just an expansion of renewable energy and not just a calculation in a balance sheet. Climate neutrality means: we have to get out of oil, coal and gas. Burgenland still faces major challenges in this respect, particularly in the area of transport. Burgenland will still be dealing with this after 2030."
Greens in the election campaign
The federal minister is not the only one currently fighting for votes; the Burgenland Greens are also campaigning for the state elections. Club leader Anja Haider-Wallner is running for the first time. "Anja Haider-Wallner is an extremely competent, committed woman with a big heart and great love for this province. Greens in government make a difference, especially when it comes to issues such as nature conservation, climate protection and soil conservation. I have fought through a lot in the last five years. This hard work is also having an effect."
