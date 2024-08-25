“Age-old topic” to finally become a reality

Is there still hope for the railroad in southern Burgenland?

The issue of the railroad is also of concern in other parts of the country. As reported, there are still hopes for the reactivation of passenger transport in the Oberwart district. A utopia? "You have to look at where the respective means of transport plays to its strengths," says the Green Party member. People would give preference to other means of public transport where train routes are far away from the towns or are slow due to the routing. "I never close myself off to a discussion when an initiative comes from the country, but you also have to be honest and see where something has potential."