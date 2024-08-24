Police find knife, boy (15) arrested

15-year-old is said to know perpetrator

The 15-year-old, who was arrested shortly after the bloody attack, is still in police custody but is not the main suspect. According to German media reports, he is said to come from Kyrgyzstan and was arrested in a refugee shelter. Two witnesses had overheard a conversation between the arrested boy and another person before the crime. This was stated by the senior public prosecutor Markus Caspers.