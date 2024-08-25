Vorteilswelt
"Country greets city"

Harvest festival marks Vienna’s start to the fall

Nachrichten
25.08.2024 07:00

No sooner have all the summer attractions in Vienna been dismantled than preparations for the fall events season begin. Heldenplatz and Rathausplatz are packed with highlights until the end of the year.

While Vienna's summer program is entering the home stretch, autumn is already in the starting blocks, with the big harvest festival on Heldenplatz as the first highlight in two weeks' time. For Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig, the festival is not only two days full of delicacies, folk music and dancing, but above all an expression of "appreciation for regional production" and recognition of Viennese agriculture.

"City and countryside need each other"
Lower Austria's Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf, who is also President of the Ecosocial Forum, is delighted that the festival "brings agriculture into the heart of the city" - at a time when many people only see food as a commodity in the supermarket. "City and countryside need each other," Ludwig and Pernkopf agree. Heldenplatz is a wonderful setting to celebrate this for two days.

At the end of September, Heldenplatz will once again become a sports arena. (Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER)
At the end of September, Heldenplatz will once again become a sports arena.
(Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER)

At the same time as the harvest festival, the fire department festival, which is particularly popular with children, takes place a few steps away at the Am Hof central fire station. However, the weekend is only the prelude to an autumn full of event highlights: Two weeks later, on September 21, the Day of Sports will take place on Heldenplatz.

On Rathausplatz, Circus Roncalli will begin setting up for its performances from September 11 to October 6 immediately after the film festival inventory has been dismantled. Four days later, Rathausplatz becomes "Game City", before Heldenplatz and Rathausplatz join hands again two weeks later on the national holiday: with the large military show in front of the Hofburg and the security festival in front of the town hall.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Zimmer
Lukas Zimmer
