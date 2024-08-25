Harvest festival marks Vienna’s start to the fall

"City and countryside need each other"

Lower Austria's Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf, who is also President of the Ecosocial Forum, is delighted that the festival "brings agriculture into the heart of the city" - at a time when many people only see food as a commodity in the supermarket. "City and countryside need each other," Ludwig and Pernkopf agree. Heldenplatz is a wonderful setting to celebrate this for two days.