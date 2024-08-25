20 years and still not a bit quiet

"Old idea" was revived

The following year, Wilfried gave a big "Ziwui Ziwui" for his 40th birthday, which of course included Wolferl Ambros. At the same time, Neunteufel took over his parents' pub - the "Nikodemus" was born. It is considered a trendy meeting place and the birthplace of Austropop, even Queen celebrated here. But it would take until 2002 for the concerts on the main square to become something "bigger". "Back then, Mayor Karl Schlögl approached me with the idea of reviving the idea from 1989," says Neunteufel. For him, it was clear from the start: the open-air concerts had to be free of charge.