Hörl, Schöpf, Anzengruber: Original ÖVPers on the wrong track

Hörl goes his own way

Case two: This has its roots in the Zillertal, but has nothing to do with the Piefke saga, even if some of Franz Hörl's statements would be ripe for the Piefke saga. Hörl, a vocal but controversial cable car operator and hotelier, still feels that his party has booted him out of the National Council elections. He was placed 21st on the list, which is tantamount to going "into the political desert". Although Hörl remains loyal to the ÖVP because he has no choice, he is going his own way as part of a preferential vote campaign and - rather unusually for a Zillertal man - is spending a lot of private money on it.