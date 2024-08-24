Emergency services at the limit
Extreme operation: recovery of a corpse in Wanne
The work of the fire department is always demanding, but some operations push the firefighters to their physical and mental limits. On Friday in Klagenfurt, for example, they were called out by the undertaker for a delicate operation.
The body had probably been lying in a bathtub in the water for several days. "Physics prevented a normal recovery of the body with straps or a special one," explains Wolfgang Germ from the Klagenfurt professional fire department. "The person probably weighed just under 160 kilograms."
As neither the funeral home nor the police are equipped for this, the professional fire department had to be called out. "Three people worked in the small apartment for three to four hours with heavy breathing protection. Each of them used three bottles of compressed air," says Germ. "First they had to chisel out the bathtub, then enlarge the window so that the crane could get the tub out."
Breathing protection was necessary because the body was already at an advanced stage of decomposition. "The smell in the entire street was enormous after the bathtub was loaded onto a truck," Wolfgang Germ continues, describing the situation.
In order to deal with the psychological stress, talks were held with the emergency services in the evening and again on Saturday morning. "There is also a contact point at Klagenfurt City Council. Unfortunately, there are always demanding operations, such as on railroad tracks or when rescuing particularly heavy people," says Germ.
