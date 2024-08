Rapid: The two unlucky players should be fresh

"Worst case, he couldn't correct it either. But the ball bounced," said coach Robert Klauß, feeling sorry for the Croatian. He ran towards the empty goal in the first minute and the ball landed in the outer net. "Really bad. But that will happen to him many more times. I don't want to know how many goals I've already missed," said veteran Guido Burgstaller, who has twelve years more experience as a striker. There was no reproach from anyone, more sympathy. Klauß almost apologized for having to take Beljo off the pitch shortly afterwards for tactical reasons.