A long-standing problem

Lendorf residents annoyed: “An eyesore instead of a parking lot”

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 18:53

The former parking area in Lendorf, which was mainly used by many commuters, is still closed. This is because the municipality and the state are still not in agreement. 

It is a small parking area directly in front of the highway entrance in Lendorf. As reported, it was always used by commuters or car pools. However, it has now been closed for years. And this is causing head shaking, especially among the local population. "At the moment, the square is nothing - except a useless eyesore," say local residents, not understanding the long-lasting closure.

"Certainly not assuming liability"
There were already talks between the state and municipality in spring about a possible reopening. However, neither the state nor the municipality wants to take responsibility. "Of course we want to open the parking lot, but we certainly won't assume liability for an area that is owned by the state," says Lendorf Mayor Marika Lagger-Pöllinger. However, the municipality would take over winter maintenance and waste disposal. "But not the responsibility for maintenance."

The state and the road administration with Horst Tuppinger see things differently. "We are not parking lot operators and therefore cannot fulfill this task."

However, those responsible want to meet again in September. "The resentment among citizens is understandable. After all, the closed parking area really does resemble an eyesore at the moment," says the mayor, who understands the anger of the residents and therefore wants to resolve the problem. "But the area wasn't mainly used by us Lendorf residents, but by residents from neighboring communities. Therefore, the responsibility for this area should actually be shared."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
