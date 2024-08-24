Only a win counts
Sturm’s “white sausage kickers” are being watched closely
Sturm have their sights set on a third league win in a row against Altach on Saturday evening (19:30). Bayern loanee Zvonarek is looking forward to the home game, as his private "fan club" from Croatia will be there in Liebenau. The rumor mill is buzzing ahead of the match, and sporting director Schicker is not denying it.
Two years ago, Lovro Zvonarek dribbled his way into the history books in his home country: at 16, he was the youngest captain in Croatian league history. He also made an immediate impression at Bayern Munich in May this year: four days after his 19th birthday, the midfielder crowned his starting eleven debut for the Weißwurst club with his first Bundesliga goal.
The talented midfielder has been with Sturm since July and is expected to gain match practice in Graz. Slowed down by pubic bone problems, he has made three league appearances so far. Once Zvonarek was in the starting eleven, twice he was substituted. "I'm happy, it's not just the first eleven that counts, the bench is also important. We all win together!"
The German record champions are keeping a close eye on the Croatian's performances and development under the clock tower. "The club is in contact with me," explains the loanee. Against Altach, he wants to secure a third league win in a row with the Blacks. "The first match at Rapid didn't go the way we wanted it to. But then we showed a reaction. Now it's important to build up good energy. With the Champions League, an exhausting season with many English weeks awaits.
13,500 tickets are gone
Many new signings in the past were surprised at the intensity of training at the champions, which they had never experienced before. Not Zvonarek: "I expected it to be like this! It's pretty intense, but that's what we need," says the Croatian, who is receiving a visit from home today: "My parents are at the stadium, staying in Graz for two or three days." And perhaps see the 17th win in the 21st home game against the Ländle team. Altach have only managed to snatch a three-pointer from Sturm once before (December 2019).
13,500 tickets are gone, Christian Ilzer has all his men on board apart from the convalescent Borkovic. "We are making progress step by step and are on a path that points forward. We've had a really good level of training for three or four weeks now," emphasized Ilzer ahead of the clash against Standfest's side, who are level on points.
He played against us with Feyenoord in the Europa League in 2022 and we've been following him ever since. An interesting player.
Sportchef Andreas Schicker
The closer we get to the end of the transfer window, the more the rumor mill is churning. According to reports from Italy, Sturm are interested in Fiorentina midfielder Alessandro Bianco. A report that nobody at Sturm has confirmed, however.
However, there is interest in Patrik Walemark. The Swedish striker (22) from Feyenoord Rotterdam was loaned to Heerenveen last season. Head of sport Andreas Schicker does not deny the interest in the 1.84-meter long striker. "He played against us with Feyenoord in the Europa League in 2022 and we've been following him ever since. An interesting player."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.